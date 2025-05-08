DC Srinagar highlights role of Red Cross

SRINAGAR, MAY 08: In connection with the celebration of World Red Cross Day-2025, an impressive function was organized by District Red Cross Committee at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Amira Kadal, here today.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Chairman District Red Cross Committee was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the function, DC underlined the role of District Red Cross Society in offering help, care, and life-saving services to people in disasters. He also highlighted the role of Red Cross teams, volunteers in providing humanitarian aid and support during emergencies and everyday life

Dr Bilal lauded the dedication, compassion, courage of the District Red Cross team and other volunteers for working tirelessly by responding the needy people during any calamity or exigent situation.

DC remarked that natural calamities have spared no one during any worst situations, but Red Cross staff and volunteers play pivotal role in saving and rehabilitation of people.

He also deliberated upon the background of the Red Cross Society and remembered international Red Cross volunteers their contribution for the welfare and betterment of the society.

DC said that the society was formed long ago which benefited thousands of needy all over the world.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Adil Fareed; Chief Education Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Deputy CEO, ZMO Batamaloo, Principal GGHSS Amira Kadal, staff and others were present in the event.