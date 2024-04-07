English | اردو و
DC Srinagar greets people on eve of Shab-e-Qadr

SRINAGAR, APRIL 06: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lylat-ul-Qadr, the holy night when people congregate to pray to Almighty Allah seeking His forgiveness.

Dr. Bilal  in his message stated that during this holy night, Almighty Allah allows us to seek his mercy and blessings

Dr. Bilal prayed for the betterment of the people and hoped that the holy night would bring Allah’s blessings. He also prayed that the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace and prosperity.

