In connection with the JKSSRB OMR-based written examination scheduled to be held in the months of September and October 2023, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed 0threadbare the arrangements to be put in place for the smooth conduct of the SSB forthcoming examination.

The examination is being held at various centers in the District in which over 5000 candidates are appearing.

During the meeting police department was directed to ensure adequate deployment of Police personnel.

Similarly, the Traffic Department to ensure proper traffic arrangements in and around the designated examination centers.

While proper Escort be provided to the JKSSB for transportation of material to the exam centres through the Vehicles of RTO for transport of the material.

Likewise, PDD was asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Centers.

During the meeting, it was decided that section 144 Crpc shall be imposed around the examination centers.

While supervisors and duty magistrates were also deployed to ensure smooth and hassle-free conduct of examination.