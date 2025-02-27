SRINAGAR : In the wake of forthcoming Holy month of Ramzaan, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Thursday chaired a meeting here at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex in order to take review of the preparations/arrangements being made by the line Departments for ensuring all basic amenities and essential supplies during the blessed month.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Hussain Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Syed Ahmad Kataria, the meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police, Chief Planning Officer, SDM East, SDM West , Tehsildars, BDOs, Senior Officers from all concerned Departments and representatives from J&K Wakf Board.

At the outset, the DC sought a detailed action plan from concerned Departments regarding the arrangements being put in place during Holy month of Ramadan related to availability if essential commodities, supply of electricity & water, sanitation & cleanliness measures, transport facilities, etc.

On the occasion, the DC directed the Department of PDD to ensure scheduled power supply in the month, particularly during Sehri and Iftari times. He asked the PHE Department to make proactive arrangements for adequate supply of drinking water in all areas of the District.

Similarly, the Department of FCS&CA was asked to ensure adequate supply of essentials including Ration, LPG and distribute monthly ration to the consumers well in advance.

He also stressed on deploying joint market checking teams under the supervision of SDM, East and SDM West from tomorrow to carry out market checking in order to curb profiteering, hoarding of essentials in the market, in addition to maintain quality and standard of the food items.

The DC also directed Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, AD FCS&CA/Food Safety Officer/Tehsildars/BDOs to check quality of Chicken/Meat and other daily consumable food items so that no adulteration exists in the markets of Srinagar.

The SMC authorities were directed to conduct sanitation and cleanliness drives in all areas to ensure proper cleanliness, besides instructions were given that all defunct street lights are restored on war footing in all areas.