DC Srinagar conducts Tehsil wise review of Revenue related matters

SRINAGAR :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo Wednesday conducted a Tehsil wise review of Revenue related matters & services at the Conference Hall of the DC Office & conducted a comprehensive review of delivery of key revenue related services.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz-Ul-Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, SDM West, Irfan Bahadur, SDM East, Zuber Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Umar Gulzar, all Tehsildars and Assistant Revenue Attorney(ARA) with DC and other concerned.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress and performance of Revenue functionaries in all Tehsils of the district, with an emphasis on timely disposal of Revenue Service under Public Service Guarantee Act(PSGA), replies to Court cases, modernization of Revenue Offices and other revenue related matters.

On the occasion, the DC stressed the need for strict adherence to PSGA timelines for providing services to public & in a qualitative manner. He underlined the importance of adopting an effective and efficient mechanism to enhance the overall performance of the Revenue Department in the district. He urged the Officers to ensure quality disposal of public grievances, satisfactory and timely services to the citizens.

He directed officers to avoid unnecessary reversion of applications under PSGA and to focus on the swift disposal of revenue services. He also laid emphasis on prioritizing SRO-43 cases and accelerating their processing

The DC further asked the Revenue Officers to perform duties with due diligence and zeal, closely supervising and monitoring the works of field functionaries, with the aim of providing better and time-bound services to the people.