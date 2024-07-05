DC Srinagar conducts extensive tour of Lal Chowk areas; reviews pace of developmental works

SRINAGAR JULY 5;- Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat Friday undertook a comprehensive tour of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas to review the pace of development works.

The visit began with a detailed interaction with the Traders Association of central Lal Chowk in order to address their developmental issues.

On the occasion, the traders projected several demands, including revival and maintenance of the old lower court building and the macadamization of the area extending to Regal Chowk. They also demanded the upliftment of the surrounding area of the old Lower Court, suggesting it should be incorporated into the Srinagar Smart City project.

DC Srinagar attentively listened to the traders’ demands and assured them that he would bring up the matter of the heritage building of the old Lower court complex with the Higher as authorities.

He also assured that once approval is obtained from higher authorities, the Administration would consider relocating any Government Department into the said building.

Regarding the macadamization, the DC confirmed that the process would be carried out up to Regal Chowk soon and that the area would be developed to align with the standards of Srinagar Smart City.

In addition to addressing the traders’ demands, DC emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and order in Lal Chowk. He mentioned that regular inspections would be conducted to ensure that the area remains in good condition and that any issues are promptly addressed.

DC Srinagar also highlighted the significance of collaboration between the administration and the traders in achieving Lal Chowk’s development goals.

He encouraged the traders to actively participate in the planning and execution of projects to ensure that their needs and concerns were adequately addressed.

During the tour, the DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria and other senior Officers of District Administration Srinagar.