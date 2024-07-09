DC Srinagar chairs meeting of DCDC 

SRINAGAR, JULY 09: A meeting of the District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat here at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

At the outset, the Deputy Registrar Cooperative Srinagar, Abida Nabi through a PowerPoint presentation gave a detailed overview of District profile along-with agenda points and action taken on them which were circulated by the Ministry of Cooperation.

The DC issued instructions to improve registration numbers in Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). He also directed other allied Departments to work in convergence mode with the Cooperative Department.

Dr Bilal further asked for recommendations and feedback from other allied Departments to further strengthen the Cooperative sector. He assured cooperation and every possible support to the Department for its better functioning.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative, Assistant Director Fisheries, District Agriculture Officer, Lead Bank Manager and others concerned.