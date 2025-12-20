DC Srinagar along with SSP Srinagar chairs District NCORD meeting

SRINAGAR: A meeting of District Level Committee on Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo here at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office to review the ongoing anti-drug measures and efforts in the fight against drug abuse and its peddlers in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP), Sandeep Chakravarthy was also present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a latest appraisal of the enforcement actions and preventive initiatives undertaken by various departments in the district to combat drug menace and deterrence against drug peddlers.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised a multi-pronged approach with focused attention on tougher enforcement measures against drug peddlers. The DC stressed the need for intensifying Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns across all Municipal wards and Panchayat Blocks, especially among youth, and vulnerable sections of society. He also called for closer coordination among enforcement agencies to ensure strict action against drug peddlers and traffickers.

The SSP Srinagar highlighted the importance of intelligence-based operations and sustained surveillance to dismantle drug supply networks operating in the district.

The meeting decided to further strengthen coordination among stakeholder departments and continue focused enforcement, preventive awareness, and rehabilitation measures to effectively combat the drug menace in Srinagar district.

During the review, the Committee took stock of enforcement actions and preventive initiatives undertaken by various departments. It was informed that over 170 cases related to narcotics have been registered so far, leading to the arrest of 289 individuals. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs 25.62 lakh and 58 vehicles were seized. Further over 200 bank accounts were frozen, and properties worth approximately Rs 15 crore were attached besides recovery of contraband substances in connection with drug-related cases from January 01, 2025 to December 19, 2025.

The meeting further noted that 14 driving licences and 20 drug licences had been suspended for violations linked to narcotics offence.