DC, SMC Comm for swift traffic regulation

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo along with Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC) Thursday chaired a comprehensive meeting at Conference Hall of the DC Office to deliberate on key matters related to decongestion of traffic in the city.

SSP Traffic, Aijaz Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, Qazi Irfan; Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar; Superintending Engineer R&B South,Tatheer Manzoor; Superintending Engineer R&B North, Shabir Ahmad; ARTO Srinagar Mouzam Ali, Officers from SSCL and other concerned were present in the meeting.

At the outset, a detailed discussion took place on finalization of different agenda points including, Notifying of dedicated Bus Stops in Srinagar City, delineation on Contract Carriage Permits , Replication of One-Way Traffic on select routes to reduce congestion, identification of black spots, and streamlined regulation of e-rickshaws within the City, exploring additional and alternate Road Connectivity Projects to ease the existing routes, alternate road projects, creation of additional Parking Facilities besides other agenda points.

After a comprehensive review, decisions were taken with respect to several key bottlenecks and proposals aimed at improving transport reliability and ensuring better mobility for the public.

Stress was laid on ensuring robust and reliable Transport services to the public in the City. They also emphasized on taking effective measures to overcome traffic jams for smooth regulation of traffic movement in the City.

They further underscored the need for establishing a structured and sustainable framework for e-rickshaw operations, ensuring both road safety and public convenience while maintaining overall traffic discipline on the roads.

During the meeting framework with regard to establishment of District Excellence Centre Srinagar in Regional Transport Office was also discussed.