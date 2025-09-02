DC Shopian reviews social security schemes

SHOPIAN, SEPTEMBER 02: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Shishir Gupta today convened a meeting at Mini-Secretariat here to review the implementation of action plan for saturation of the social security schemes in the district.

At the outset, LDM apprised the chair about the achievements/ progress made so far with regard to the registration under PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, and APY.

DC held a threadbare deliberation on implementation of these banking and pension / insurance oriented schemes, and took a comprehensive review of enrollment process, role of banks and progress made till date.

Gupta stressed upon the concerned officers to conduct more vigorous and result oriented IEC campaigns across the district for maximum coverage of beneficiaries under these schemes. He exhorted banks and others concerned to convince the beneficiaries about the benefits and importance of these schemes. He also emphasised to dedicate their staff for enrollment drives in the district and focus on the most vulnerable sections of society. Targets were set among the departments and instructions issued to submit the weekly work done reports on new registrations.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz; LDM, Tehsildars, BDOs, Bank officers and other concerned.