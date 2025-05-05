ADVERTISEMENT

DC Shopian reviews the health sectorstresses on improving services across the district

DC Shopian reviews health sector, stresses improving services

May. 5, 2025
SHOPIAN, MAY 05: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Shishir Gupta today chaired a meeting of officers in order to review the health care sector of the district.

Various health services including construction of new government accommodations for health centers, maternal and child health, dialysis, tele-radiology and diagnostic services, human resources and implementation of national health programs, monitoring and regulation of psychotropic drugs were reviewed in the meeting along with analysis of health indicators.

Progress and achievements of District Hospital, CHCs, PHCs and other centres were presented for deliberation and a way out discussed for further improvement of healthcare across the district.

DC asked for improving parameters spanning across the wide spectrum of healthcare services, government welfare schemes and other indicators. The need to strengthen the Jan Aushdi & Prescription Audits and PMJAY performance was stressed also on the occasion along with Blood bank and emergency services.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Lone; ADC, Dr.Zakir Hussain Faaz; ACR, SDM, CMO, DNO Ayush, DIO, DSEO, MS DH, BMOs, Asst.Drug Controller, Drug Inspectors and other concerned officials.

