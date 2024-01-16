SRINAGAR: With an aim to revive and preserve the Religious Places/Heritage Sites that have historical, cultural, and religious significance, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Today visited various religious and heritage sites of the District.

Accompanied by senior Officers from District Administration undertook site visit of the works being taken for restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance of Architecture and Heritage of religious places/assets in District.

The DC visited Makdoom Mandal near Shrine of Makdoom Sahib RA, Ganpatiyar Temple and Soumyaar Temple being preserved as heritage monuments. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on all concerned executing agencies to adopt a coordinated approach to ensure time bound completion of all historical and heritage religious places/assets of the District.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DC said the aim of the projects is to revive and preserve the Religious Places/Heritage Sites that have historical, cultural, religious significance, besides reflect the representation of every community and every section of our cultural society.

Meanwhile, Bhat also visited Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi, Rainawari to take onsite review of the arrangements to facilitate the devotees of Sikh community on the occasion of religious festival Prakash Purab, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji being celebrated on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the DC took a comprehensive appraisal about the arrangements to be made by different Departments for smooth observance of Prakash Purab celebrations in the District. The members of the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the requirements for the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad and other concerned.