SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 11: In connection with observance of Safer Internet Day 2025, District administration Srinagar organized a day long workshop on Cybersecurity Awareness here today.

Themed around “Together for a Better Internet” the workshop aimed to promote safe and responsible internet usage, particularly among children and young people, while addressing the growing challenges of cyber security.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while addressing the participants underscored the importance of digital safety and responsible online behaviour & also highlighted the increasing risks posed by cyber threats. He urged officials to maintain cyber hygiene and to adopt secure digital practices and remain vigilant against cybercrime.

Dr Bilal stressed on the role of government institutions and individuals in fostering a secure online environment. He emphasized on promoting cyber security awareness to ensure safer and more responsible digital future for citizens.

While commending NIC Srinagar and guest speakers for organizing the event to foster digital awareness among citizens, the DC reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strengthening cyber security measures and educating the public on responsible internet usage. He also emphasized the need for regular cyber security awareness initiatives in the future.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria highlighted the need for proactive cyber security awareness in today’s digital landscape.

Cybercrime experts from the Police Department during the programme provided insights into emerging cyber threats, law enforcement strategies, and best practices for online security. Discussions covered key topics such as data protection, cyber hygiene and fraud prevention.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the District Informatics Officer, NIC Srinagar, Syed Mujadid who acknowledged the contributions of guest speakers, and participants.