DC Sgr takes review of Tribal & Heritage plans

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: The Deputy Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat Friday convened a meeting to take review of the Tribal and Heritage plans in the district.

The meeting reviewed ongoing and new proposals under 02 schemes Tribal and Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage.

Dr Bilal impressed upon the executing agencies including representatives of Archives, Archaeology and Museum Department to ensure completion of the ongoing works in a time bound manner.

The DC directed the department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum to technically vet the DPR which are pending since more than 03 months and forward the same to this Office for further necessary action.

The DC further instructed the executing agencies to prepare the DPR’s of various already heritage sites within the shortest possible time.

Among others, the meeting was attended by officers and officials from the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum besides from other concerned departments.