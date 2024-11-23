Kashmir

DC Sgr reviews works at Khankah-e-Naqshband Sahib (RA)

DC Srinagar visits Khankah e Naqshband Sahib RA takes on spot review of 4.86 Cr project for development of Shrine on heritage pattern

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 23:-The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Saturday undertook a visit to Khankah-e-Naqashband Sahib (RA) in Shahr-e-Khaas area of the District to take on spot review of 4.86 Cr project for development of Khankah on heritage pattern.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed works taken up as per detailed project report for restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance of  heritage  architecture of the 500 years old historic Khankahi Naqashband Sahib(RA), one of the finest examples of Kashmiri ancient and medieval wooden architecture.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that beautification and renovation works on the Khankah are being executed to further beautify the Khankah of Naqashband Sahib (RA) on heritage pattern and upgrade the facilities for convenience of the devotees

The DC directed the concerned  for speeding up the process of works by strictly adhering to the set timelines.

While interacting with the local members of the Khankah, the DC assured them that all possible measures will be taken to further development and upgrading the facilities. He also assured that necessary instructions will be given to concerned authorities for car parking facility and adequate power supply at the Shrine. 

Besides, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad and SE R&B, Narinder Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by the Executive Engineers of R&B, SMC, PHE,  and other concerned Departments.

