DC Sgr reviews progress of works under Capex Budget

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: In order to review the progress of the developmental works taken up under District Capex Budget 2025-26 in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo today chaired a comprehensive meeting of all sectoral/district officers here at meeting hall of the DC office Complex.

DC also assessed the progress made in the preparation of estimates of works for various components under the District Capex Budget for the ongoing fiscal year.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Rifat Aftab Qureshi; Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar; Superintending Engineer R&B, Shabir Ahmad; Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, KPDCL, SMC the meeting was attended by all district/sectoral officers, Engineers and other concerned.

At the outset, DC took a detailed review of ongoing works taken up during financial year 2024-25 and new works proposed for the current financial year under regular, Aspirational Development programme and Area Development Programme.

On the occasion, DC directed the line departments to accelerate the pace of work on all ongoing projects to ensure their timely completion. He further underscored the importance of expediting estimation preparation for early execution of works keeping in view the limited working season. He asked the concerned to ensure project estimates of all approved works for current fiscal are submitted this week in order to speed up the development process in the district.

During the meeting, DC was apprised that out of 388 works taken up during financial year 2024-25, as many as 366 works stands physically completed while 22 works are under execution. DC further called upon all Engineering and Planning divisions to work in a mission-mode and in coordinated manner to meet public expectations by achieving 100% estimation and execution targets in a time-bound manner.