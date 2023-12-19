SRINAGAR: In order to take general review regarding the functioning of existing Industrial Estates and review the progress on establishment of new Industrial Estates in the District, a meeting of stakeholder Departments was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday chaired a meeting here at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, the meeting was attended by General Manager DIC, Director Land Management SDA, Chief Planning Officer, Superintending Engineers of KPDCL/KPTCL, SDM West, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Director Raks & Farma, General Manager SIDCO, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B, SIDCO, Tehsildar Panthachowk, Managers of Industrial Estates of Khonmoh, Rakh Gund Aksha and Sempora.

At the Outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review and functioning of existing Industrial Estates Managed by SIDCO in Srinagar District including Khonmoh, Shalteng, Zukura, Sanant Nagar, Bagh-i-Ali Mardan Khan etc. He also reviewed in detail the land related issues for approach roads to the sites, shifting of utilities and bottlenecks being confronted by the stakeholder Departments in development of upcoming Industrial Estates in Srinagar District.

On the occasion, the DC issued spot directions to the Officers of Stakeholder Departments for conducting joint visit to Industrial Estates including Rakh Gund Aksha, Bemina and Industrial Estate Khonmoh, Phase-IV (Panthachowk) to resolve issues, if any to pace up the execution of works. The DC also held detailed deliberations on shifting of electric utilities at Industrial Estate Sempora and maintenance of electricity assets at all Industrial Estates in the District