DC Sgr reviews progress of enrolments under financial inclusion schemes

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 22: To review the progress of enrolments under major financial inclusion and social security schemes being executed through banks and financial institutions in the district, a comprehensive review meeting was today held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

At the outset, DC took a department wise review of the progress under various Financial Inclusion schemes including distribution of RuPay Debit Cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

On the occasion, DC directed stakeholder departments to collaborate proactively, ensuring swift achievement of targets so that the benefit is extended to all the eligible beneficiaries for financial inclusion in the district. He stressed committed efforts by all line departments and banks to register all left out eligible citizens.

He emphasized the need for all concerned departments and banks to build public confidence in financial inclusion schemes, and highlighted the importance of these initiatives in providing financial support, particularly to marginalized sections, by offering life and accidental insurance coverage.

DC urged the concerned departments and banks to infuse confidence in the public regarding financial Inclusion schemes and ensure all highlighted the importance of these schemes in providing financial support to citizens, especially those from marginalized sections by offering life and accidental insurance coverage.