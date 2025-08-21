DC Sgr reviews implementation of PMAY-Urban 2.0

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 21: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo on Thursday chaired a meeting of Revenue and SMC officers here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office to review the progress and achievements made in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-U 2.0) in the district.

At the outset, DC called the officers to ensure swift and transparent processing of cases for selection of beneficiaries under the scheme. He emphasized the need for maintaining transparency and accuracy in beneficiary selection to ensure all genuine applicants are benefitted under PMAY-U 2.0 in the district. DC instructed the Revenue and SMC officers to expedite the verification process at their respective levels swiftly in line with scheme guidelines to meet the scheme objectives.

Earlier, the meeting was apprised that about 3000 applications have been received on Unified Web Portal of PMAY-U 2.0 in the district and are at different stages of processing. The meeting was among others attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Rifat Aftab Qureshi; Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar; Joint Commissioner SMC, Nuzhat Khurshid; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, DSEO, LDM (Banks), all Tehsildars, SMC Ward officers, and officers from J&K Housing Board.

Meanwhile, Labroo also chaired a meeting of District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) here at Conference Hall of the DC office to review the cases/claims submitted under SRO-43 by NoKs of terror affected victims in Srinagar district. During the meeting, the Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the cases/claims submitted under SRO-43 by NoKs of those affected by terror related incidents in Srinagar district. After a meticulous examination, the Committee recommended fresh cases of Srinagar district to the Government for consideration for compassionate appointment under SRO-43.