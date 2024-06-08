DC Sgr reviews implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme

SRINAGAR: In order to review the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Scheme in District Srinagar, a meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at DC Office Srinagar.

The meeting deliberated on 8359 cases of applications for registration under PM Vishwakarma Scheme for District Srinagar, out of which 6698 cases were approved.

On the occasion, Dr Bilal emphasized the participants to encourage people to undergo the training programme under the scheme. He instructed them to make more strenuous efforts so that the benefits shall reach the deserving individuals.

Further, he advised for decentralization of training centers for the convenience of the aspiring candidates.

Besides, he asked members of the committee to understand their responsibility to achieve the goals of the scheme in the district.

He also asked the concerned to hasten the registration process to achieve the target of ten thousand applicants within a week.

Moreover, Dr Bilal asked the concerned to submit the modus operandi of 7412 recommended cases at District Magistrate level.

Besides Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Srinagar, Principal ITI Baghi Dilawar Khan Srinagar, Principal ITI Bemina Srinagar, Secretary SMC, Assistant Labour Commissioner Srinagar, Assistant Director H&H Srinagar, the meeting was attended by Representatives of MSME, DFO Srinagar, Nominee of MSDE, Lead Manager Srinagar and domain experts