DC Sgr reviews functioning of Revenue Dept

SRINAGAR: In order to review the functioning of Revenue Department and take Tehsil wise appraisal about Revenue related public services delivery system in the District, a meeting was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Khalid Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria, the meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner(Revenue), Assistant Commissioner Nazool, SDM East, SDM West and all Tehsildars of the District.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review about the working and functioning of the Revenue Department at grass root level and coordination of Tehsildars with the field Revenue staff. The DC also reviewed the progress of all Tehsils of the District on various Revenue matters including progress on digitization of Jamabandis/ Girdawari, Reconstruction of damaged Massavies, Status of Migrant offline/online grievances and Online public services delivery system.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all the Tehsildars to pay focused attention to the complaints registered on the portal/offline to ensure quality redressal to the best satisfaction of the complainants. He further asked the officers to work with added zeal and dedication while redressing the grievances to ensure their time bound, prompt and quality disposal.

The DC also reviewed the process of online public services delivery mechanism. He said not a single application should be beyond the stipulated period under PSGA. The DC also asked the Revenue Officers to monitor the process of revenue related activities in respective jurisdiction on a daily basis so that people do not face any inconvenience while availing revenue related services.

The DC stressed all the Tehsildars to pay special thrust on ensuring efficient and prompt delivery of public services to their best satisfaction as envisaged under Public Services Guarantee Act(PSGA)