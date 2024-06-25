DC Sgr reviews action plan for upgradation of roads

SRINAGAR: In order to review the action plan for upgradation and macadamization of Urban & Rural roads of District Srinagar by different executing agencies, a meeting of concerned Officers was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

At the outset, the DC took a comprehensive review of the action plan, targets of upgradation of roads and macadamization process by PWD (R&B) Divisions, PMGSY, SMC and SSCL.

The DC was informed that tenders have already been floated for different works by executing agencies, and a macadamization process has been started on some roads in different areas.

During the current financial year, around 350 kms macadamization plan is expected to be executed in the District under different grants including CNT, NABARD, Potholes, UT Sector, CRF, City grants, Additional financial assistance & PMGSY.

The projects to be executed include upgradation of Link Road from Gratbal to JK Bank Balhama, upgradation of road from Upper Mulnar (Molvi Qudoos road), KZP road from Gojwara to Soura, Baghi Ali Mardan Khan (Mill Stop) to Hazratbal and various other roads.

He stressed on maintaining proper gradient of roads so that rain water does not get accumulated on the surfaces.

He directed concerned to upgrade and macadamize the yatra roads to provide smooth riding surface to yatra convoys within the jurisdiction of Srinagar.

He stressed on using the quality material for macadamization to ensure durability of blacktopping.

Similarly, he instructed for filling of potholes to ensure potholes free roads.

Moreover, DC asked officers to complete the developmental works of under construction bridges, and directed completion of ongoing work on Noorbagh bridge by August.

He directed concerned officers to strictly adhere to the timelines for the completion of macadamization works across the district.

Besides, ADC Syed Ahmad Kataria, ADC Khalid Hussain Malik, Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Dar the meeting was attended by Executive Engineers of R&B Division Soura, Core, Karanagar, Dalgate, Rajbagh, Bemina, PD-I, PD-II, PD-III, PMGSY, City Roads SMC & SSCL besides other officers.