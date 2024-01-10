SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Wednesday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Darbagh-Syedpora area in Harwan Block of the District under weekly Block Diwas to bring Administration at the door steps of people for an on-spot resolution of their developmental issues.

The Public Grievance Redressal Camp was among others attended by Local DDC and BDC members including Shabir Ahmad Reshi and Haji Ali Mohammad, besides other public representatives and a large gathering of people from the area.

On the occasion, people from Syedpora, Fakir Gujri, Danihama, Mulnar, Gandthal, Theed and other adjoining areas of Harwan Block Welcomed Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat with warm greetings for being posted as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

The People and public representatives apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the issues confronting them besides their developmental demands including development of playfield, restoration of road stretch at Sarab Bagh, establishment of Girls Higher Secondary School, Skill Development Centre and Fruit Mandi in the area, providing ATM facility and Transport services for local population, completion of Chandpora-Darbagh road, saturation of beneficiaries under PMAY scheme and other issues.

The Deputy Commissioner after giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present in the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also assured them that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority.

With regard to the menace of drug abuse, the DC sought active cooperation from the public to uproot the burning societal issue from the District to save the younger generation from its disastrous ill effects. He said the menace of Drugs is non-negotiable and stressed on adopting zero tolerance against drug abuse.

During the Camp, the DC also handed over sanction letters to the tune of Rs 10 lakh among the KCC beneficiaries for setting up of income generating units in the area.