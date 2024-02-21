DC Sgr holds Public Grievance Redressal Camp

SRINAGAR: Continuing its endeavours to listen to the grievances of people at their door steps and to ensure on spot resolution of their developmental issues, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Wednesday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Koolipora area of Shahar e Khaas in Khanyar Tehsil of the District as part of Public Outreach Programme.

The Programme witnessed large participation of people from Koolipora, Nowpora, Alamdar Colony, Imambara, Nowhatta, Rangar Stop, Rainawari, SaidaKadal, Khojyarbal, Brari Nambal, Babademb, Khawaja Bazar, Astanpora Brein, Abi Karpora and other adjoining areas of the Khanyar Tehsil of Srinagar District.

During the Grievance Redressal Camp, Public delegations, local Masjid Intizamiya Committees and number of individuals projected various developmental issues before the DC including augmentation of drinking water supplies, strengthening of drainage and sewerage network, repairs of lanes and drains, widening and macadamization of roads, development of Brari Nambal, making water fountains and street lights functional, upgradation of Power infrastructure, cleanliness measures in interiors of Dal and other issues.

After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. The DC also assured the people of Tehsil Khanyar that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority for their speedy redressal. He also gave on the spot directions to the concerned officers to redress the public issues of immediate nature taken up during Grievance Redressal Camp in a time bound manner.

Addressing the gathering, the DC said the District Administration has initiated a process of holding such camps in City areas including Shahr-e-Khaas to reach to the doorstep of the people instead of them visiting the DC office or other Government Offices. Dr Bilal said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal camps is to take appraisal of local issues from the general public. He said the decisions taken during Public Grievance Redressal Camp with regard to public issues and demands are addressed with proper follow up to ensure all demands are fulfilled for the public good. He added that proper follow up of public grievances is key to address them in a time bound manner.

Among others, Public Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir; General Manager DIC, Joint Commissioner SMC, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tehsildar Khanyar, District Social Welfare Officer, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B, UEED, PDD and Srinagar Smart City, Lead Bank Manager and other Zonal and Sectoral Officers of the District.