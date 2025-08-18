DC Sgr conducts review meeting of DDMA

SRINAGAR AUGUST 18: In the wake of inclement weather forecast, Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) Monday chaired a comprehensive review meeting here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to assess preparedness of concerned departments.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner/CEO DDMA Srinagar, Aadil Fareed, Director Meteorological Centre, Mukhtar Ahmad, SP Headquarters, Umar Shah, Joint Commissioner SMC, Nuzhat Khurshid, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Superintending Engineers of R&B, Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers of PDD, R&B, I&FC, all Tehsildars, Block Development Officers and officers of other concerned departments were present in meeting.

At the outset, the chairman DDMA/DC stressed on utmost coordination among line Departments and ensuring a robust disaster mitigation plan to swiftly respond to any exigent situation, if any, in the District. He directed the officers to remain in a state of readiness by mobilising all men and machinery on ground particularly at vulnerable spots to avoid any loss of human lives or property damages.

The Chairman DDMA/DC laid emphasis on round the clock monitoring of areas vulnerable to possible inclement weather and ensuring timely dissemination of information among the people so that people are updated about the evolving situation well in time.

He emphasized departments to remain on alert mode and ensure close liaison with the local communities, field staff and Police for strengthening on ground communication during this period. He emphasized the importance of preemptive action and asked officials to keep their ground staff on alert mode well in advance.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the existing response strategies of line departments and called for enhanced coordination to ensure a prompt and effective response in case of any exigency.