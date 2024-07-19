DC Sgr chairs meeting on Swachta Green Leaf Rating

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr۔ Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting on Swachta Green Leaf Rating here at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, SDM East، Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Block Development Officers of Harwan, Srinagar and Khonmoh.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of the Swachta Green Leaf Rating in the District.

The meeting discussed various issues related to solid waste management, liquid waste management, and sanitation infrastructure in the Panchayats

On the occasion, the DC directed all the stakeholders to collect the list of registered hotels from the Tourism Department in all the Panchayat Blocks and submit the same with the Sub Division level Committees for further verifications to improve sanitation and hygiene in rural areas of the District.

The DC directed the Block Development Officers to intensify efforts to achieve the Swachta Green Leaf Rating in all panchayats of the district.

The meeting resolved to work collectively to improve sanitation and hygiene in rural areas and achieve the Swachta Green Leaf Rating in the District.