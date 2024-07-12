DC reviews Muharram arrangements

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting at DC Office Complex, here to review all required arrangements that are put in place for the seamless conduct of all Muharram-ul-Haram related rituals.

SSP Traffic, SSP Security, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, RTO Kashmir, Superintendent KPDCL, Joint Commissioner SMC, Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir, besides officers and officials from PHE, Health, Road Transport Corporation, SMC and other departments.

On the occasion, a comprehensive discussion on sanitation, mobile toilets, medical, potable drinking water, transport, and other facilities was held wherein it was given out that special arrangements have been made for its observance.

The DC stressed upon the concerned officers to make adequate arrangements for amenities including, mobile toilets, water tankers, medical camps, and ambulance services besides transport facilities.

The DC directed the Municipal authorities to ensure the sanitation of all the vital locations. He directed the health authorities to make adequate arrangements in this regard including teams of doctors to facilitate mourners.

It was impressed upon the officers to work in coordination and make a viable mechanism so that the mourners may not face any inconvenience during religious congregations and processions.