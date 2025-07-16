DC reviews drainage system in Anantnag town

ANANTNAG, JULY 16: In view of the prevailing weather conditions and forecast, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. S.F. Hamid chaired a review meeting to assess the preparedness and working of the Drainage system in the district.

Officers from key departments including Revenue, Flood Control, PHE, Irrigation, Municipal Council, ULB, Health, SDRF, and FCS&CA were present.

DC directed concerned departments to maintain readiness of manpower and machinery, and to undertake preventive desilting at key drainage points. He emphasized timely deployment of sandbags along embankments where necessary, with improved coordination and real-time information flow among all line departments.

The Urban Engineering department was instructed to prioritize manhole clearance and stormwater drain cleaning, while Fire & Emergency Services and SDRF were asked to stay alert for any eventuality.

ADC (CEO DDMA) was tasked with updating the evacuation plan and ensuring operational readiness of Control Rooms.

DC later conducted an on-ground inspection of low-lying and vulnerable areas of Anantnag town including Laizbal and S.K. Colony. He instructed removal of obstructions in drains and stressed on public cooperation to ensure smooth response and mitigation efforts.