DC reviews development of Kanihama Craft Village

BUDGAM, AUGUST 29: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat today conducted a comprehensive review of the developmental works at Kanihama Craft Village, taken up as a Model Craft Village to preserve and promote Kashmir’s centuries-old handicraft traditions.

On the occasion, DC was briefed in detail about the infrastructure created and works already completed including installation of advertising boards for shops, improvement of the public park near Jamia Masjid Kanihama, upgradation of inner link roads at Hajam Mohalla and New Colony Road, construction of a Chowkidar quarter at the Craft Village, link road improvements and construction of drainage paths with steel grill fencing around the park near the CFC building. Other important interventions include face-lifting of the Common Facility Centre (CFC) building, construction of dedicated weavers’ sheds for artisans, and overall beautification of the site. To further improve the amenities, DC directed that street lights be installed across the craft village to ensure better lighting, safety, and an inviting ambiance for visitors even during evening hours.

DC was informed that most of the works have already been completed, while some are in the final stages. In total, developmental works worth more than Rs.3 cr have been executed to provide roads, public facilities, fencing, artisan sheds, and support infrastructure at Kanihama.

Speaking during the review, DC stressed that Kanihama Craft Village must now be made fully functional as a cultural and tourist hub. For smooth management, he announced the formation of a District Level Management Committee, which will look after operations, coordinate with artisans, and ensure proper upkeep of the facilities.