DC reviews dev works at Sheikh ul Alam (RA) shrine, Qaimoh

KULGAM, AUGUST 07: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, today visited the revered shrine of Sheikh ul Alam (RA) at Qaimoh and paid obeisance.

During the visit, DC reviewed the ongoing development project for the shrine, which is being undertaken on a heritage pattern to preserve its cultural and spiritual significance.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 3.19 Cr, aims to enhance infrastructure while maintaining the shrine’s traditional architectural essence.

DC emphasized timely completion of the works and stressed on maintaining quality and aesthetics in line with the heritage value of the site.

He also interacted with local stakeholders and took stock of their suggestions regarding the shrine’s development.

Accompanying the DC were ADC, Viqar Ahmed Giri; ACR, Riyaz Ahmad Shah; CEO, CMO and other officers.