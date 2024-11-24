DC reviews construction of SSH OPD block

SRINAGAR NOVEMBER 23: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited Super Speciality Hospital, Shreen Bagh in order to inspect the ongoing works on infrastructure upgradation of healthcare facilities.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by the Chief Planning Officer, Superintending Engineer R&B, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent of SS Hospital, Tehsildar South, Executive Engineers of SMC, R&B, PHE, PDD, and other Officers.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the progress of work on a Rs 14.51 crore project for the construction of a new OPD Block including a Diagnostic facility and Faculty Rooms to augment and upgrade the healthcare infrastructure in the Super Speciality Hospital.

On the occasion, the DC took a round of construction building and directed the executing agency to complete the vital project under the set timeline so that patients are provided better health and patient care facilities at the Hospital.

The DC was informed that over 80 percent of the works on the prestigious project have been completed and the remaining portion of the works shall be completed soon.

During the visit, the representatives of local traders body also called on the DC and thanked him for upgradation of health infrastructure. They demanded measures for parking facilities in and around the Hospital to cater to the requirements of staff and attendants.