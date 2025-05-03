DC Kupwara inspects arrangements at NEET exam centres

KUPWARA, MAY 3: In order to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held tomorrow on May 04, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today inspected various examination centers established in the district to review the arrangements put in place by the District Administration for smooth conduct of the examination.

On the occasion, DC visited various designated examination centres which include Government Degree College (GDC) Boys Kupwara, GDC Women Kupwara, GDC Handwara, GHSS Handwara and BHSS Kupwara.

During the visit, Ayushi interacted with the centre superintendents and staff, and took stock of the arrangements made at these centres. She enjoined upon the concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines for smooth and transparent conduct of the examination. DC was accompanied by ACR Kupwara and other concerned officers.

Meanwhile, DC reiterated the administration’s commitment to upholding the integrity and transparency in the conduct of the examination.

Meanwhile, five centres have been established in the district to facilitate the local students to appear in the NEET examination to be held tomorrow.