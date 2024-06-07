DC Kulgam visits Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Manzgam

KULGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan along with SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal today visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Manzgam to oversee the arrangements being put in place for celebration of annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

On the occasion, Officers from KPDCL, Jal Shakti, Health and other line departments briefed the DC about the arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The DC instructed the concerned officers to synergize efforts to ensure smooth celebration of Mela Kheer Bhawani and extend all requisite facilities to the devotees.

He directed all the offices to ensure appropriate arrangements are put in place for the smooth conduct of Mela.

He also interacted with the management committee members.

Among others, the DC was accompanied by SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal; Ex. Engineer R&B, Tehsildar, Dy-SP, TSO and other officers.