DC Kulgam reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements

KULGAM, AUGUST 29: A meeting of officers and members of local management committees was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, at Mini Secretariat Kulgam to review the arrangements for the upcoming celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

DC issued a slew of directions for smooth and peaceful Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations in the district. He directed officers to ensure all requisite facilities including safe drinking water, sanitation, medical care, uninterrupted power supply, adequate transport services, and parking facilities for devotees.

Fire & Emergency department was instructed to station fire tenders at shrines where large congregations are expected. Municipal authorities were directed to put in place proper sanitation measures well in advance at shrines and Khankahas, particularly at Ziyarat Shareef Kulgam, Gufbal, Yaroo Hazratbal, Chimmer, Kund, and other prominent locations.

DC also stressed on intensifying market checking to regulate prices and maintain quality of essential commodities. ARTO was tasked to ensure smooth transport facilities and proper route management across the district, while the CMO was instructed to make available adequate medical facilities and ambulances at key places. DC instructed all departments to put in place elaborate arrangements across the district to ensure smooth celebrations of Eid Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) across the district.