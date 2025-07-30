DC Kulgam flags-off beekeepers’ exposure tour

KULGAM, JULY 30: To promote apiculture and strengthen agriculture-based livelihoods, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan today flagged-off a group of 25 beekeepers for a one-day exposure tour to Lalmandi, Srinagar.

The tour is part of a 7-day training programme being conducted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM).

Organized under the centrally sponsored NBHM scheme, the tour aims to provide practical exposure to the participants. During the visit, beekeepers will be taken to a Honey Processing and Quality Control Lab, where they will gain hands-on insights into modern techniques of honey extraction, processing, branding, and marketing.

Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasized the importance of such exposure visits in upgrading the skills and knowledge of local entrepreneurs, especially those involved in rural and agri-allied sectors. He stressed that such initiatives play a pivotal role in transforming agriculture into a more profitable and sustainable venture.

On the sidelines of the event, two motorized vending carts were also distributed to beneficiaries under the UT Capex Budget. These carts are intended to aid the marketing and sale of vegetables in urban and semi-urban areas of the district, thereby offering a sustainable income-generating opportunity for the recipients.