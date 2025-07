KULGAM, JULY 18: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, today visited Dardagund Devsar to express condolences with the families who lost their three members in a tragic road accident on NH-44 near Awantipora last Tuesday.

DC handed over immediate relief assistance from the Red Cross to the bereaved families.

He was accompanied by ACR, SDM D.H. Pora, ACD and Tehsildar Devsar.