DC Kulgam assesses situation after incessant rains

KULGAM, AUGUST 27: In the wake of adverse weather condition, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, visited Laisoo, Gudder, Chawgam, Chambagund and other areas to assess the ground situation arisen due to incessant rains in the district.

DC said that people from vulnerable spots were shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure, adding that the district administration is on high alert with men and machinery fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.

Amir also interacted with the locals and listened to their concerns. He directed all the departments to stay vigilant & ensure swift response to any eventuality. Accompanying the DC were ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri, SDM D.H.Pora, ACD and other officers.