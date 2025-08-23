DC Kulgam approves 67 cases under PMAY-U 2.0

KULGAM, AUGUST 23: To review the implementation and progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban 2.0 in the district, a meeting of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) was today convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, at the Mini-Secretariat here.

At the outset, DC took a comprehensive appraisal of the scheme’s implementation across Municipal Council Kulgam and the three Municipal Committees of the district. It was informed that so far 226 cases have already been approved in previous DLIC meetings in the district. Moreover, 67 new cases were placed before the committee and approved today under PMAY-U 2.0.

DC directed the concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to the scheme guidelines so that all genuine and eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas of the district are covered under the programme.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Kulgam, Altaf Ahmad Khan; Tehsildars of Kulgam, Yaripora, Frisal and Devsar; CEO Municipal Council Kulgam; Executive Officers of MCs; District Coordinator PMAY-U 2.0; and other concerned officers.