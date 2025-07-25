DC hands over sanction letters to Mission YUVA beneficiaries

SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, today handed over Sanction Letters to the beneficiaries of Mission YUVA initiative aimed to support entrepreneurs in establishing self-employment generating units in the district.

In this regard, an event was organized at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex which was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Divisional Head J&K Bank, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Zonal Head J&K Bank, Raja Zaffar Khan, Deputy Director Employment, Dr Sheeba Inayat, DSWO, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, LDM(Banks), Nilofer Jan,Heads of various J&K Bank Business Units and other concerned, alongside a large number of Mission YUVA beneficiaries from different parts of the Srinagar District.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner handed over the 201 sanction letters to aspiring entrepreneurs under Mission YUVA initiative whose proposals had been approved after thorough evaluation by the District Level Implementation Committee(DLIC) marking a significant moment in the district administration’s efforts to empower youth through sustainable self-employment ventures and foster economic growth by enabling youth to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner.

Speaking on the occasion, DC underlined that the Administration is working hard to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Srinagar District. He urged upon expeditious disposal of all Mission YUVA cases so that maximum benefits reach the aspiring entrepreneurs swiftly. The senior Officers of Jammu & Kashmir Bank while speaking on the occasion, described the “Mission YUVA a unique flagship programme launched by the Government that has witnessed support of entire government machinery right from the conception to implementation to ensure that youth can avail maximum benefits without hassles.”