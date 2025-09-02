DC Gbl reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements

GANDERBAL, SEPTEMBER 02: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today visited Qamar-U-Din Shrine and Jamia Masjid Beehama to personally inspect the arrangements being made for the smooth observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and the Friday following in the district.

During the visit, Intezamia Committees apprised the DC about the preparations and requirements for ensuring hassle-free conduct of the religious gatherings.

DC issued on-spot directions to the concerned officers for ensuring all necessary facilities including uninterrupted water and electricity supply, proper sanitation, health care facilities, and other essential services well in advance to facilitate the devotees.

DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Syed Fahim Bihaqi; Chief Medical Officer, Tehsildar Ganderbal, and officials from other concerned departments.