DC Gbl presides over camp for children with special needs

GANDERBAL, AUGUST 23: In a significant step towards promoting inclusive education, district administration Ganderbal today organized a distribution camp for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) at Government Middle School, Rampora Ganderbal.

The camp was presided-over by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, DC commended the efforts of the Education department and applauded the determination of specially-abled children who have excelled in various fields despite all odds. He emphasized that education plays a transformative role in shaping a person’s life and urged parents to encourage and support their children so that they can become self-reliant and active contributors to the society.

During the programme, various aids and appliances provided by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) under Samagra Shiksha were distributed among the beneficiaries, including wheelchairs, hearing aids, Braille kits, CP chairs, educational TLM kits, and smartphones. These assistive devices aim to enhance mobility, learning, and communication for Children with Special Needs and other deserving individuals.

On the occasion, Chief Education Officer Ganderbal, Oneel Kumar, highlighted the importance of empowering CwSN through education and outlined several initiatives undertaken by the Education department to ensure inclusive learning opportunities.