DC Gbl directs vigorous enforcement against drug menace

GANDERBAL, AUGUST 27: To assess and reinforce the district’s anti-narcotics efforts, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today chaired the monthly meeting of the District-Level Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) at the V.C. Room of DC office Ganderbal.

At the outset, DC took a department-wise review of progress on enforcement, awareness, treatment, and rehabilitation. Officers from concerned departments viz. Health, Education, Revenue, Agriculture, Excise and Social Welfare presented updates against the Action Taken Report on directives issued in the previous NCORD meeting

The functioning of the Drug De-addiction Centre was reviewed meticulously and the Chief Medical Officer was directed to explore the possibility of making IPD facilities available at the Centre.

While reviewing the status of computer billing and installation of CCTV cameras by medical shops, the District Drug Inspector informed that 97 percent shops have switched to computer billing systems and 100 percent CCTV camera installation is also ensured. DC directed for active enforcement to achieve 100% computer billing within the next 1 month. Status of NDPS cases was also reviewed and Police and Prosecution departments were directed to ensure timely investigations, charge sheeting and trial proceedings in all NDPS cases.