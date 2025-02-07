GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 07: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Jal Shakti Department in the district here today.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the need for intensified efforts to achieve 100% household coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ensuring uninterrupted water supply to residents.

He directed officials to expedite the execution of ongoing projects and complete them within the stipulated time frame. A comprehensive review was taken of the works approved under various schemes, including UT CAPEX, District CAPEX, Languishing, and NABARD. Discussions also covered the status of water testing, monitoring mechanisms, and challenges in implementing Water Supply Schemes.

Meanwhile, Jatin Kishore, today chaired a high-level meeting to assess the physical and financial progress made under the District Capex Budget 2024-25 here in the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat, Ganderbal.

During the meeting, the Chief Planning Officer briefed the DDC on the status of developmental works and financial utilization. He informed that out of a total 1,635 works, 1,574 have been tendered, and 1,491 have been allotted so far. The DDC conducted a department-wise review, covering Rural Development, Health, Education, R&B, Power Development, Jal Shakti, and Agriculture and allied sectors. He directed the officers to ensure optimal utilization of funds and complete all approved projects within the stipulated time frame.