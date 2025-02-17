GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 17: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Health Department to assess the overall performance and progress of various healthcare initiatives in the district.

At the outset, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. B. A. Khan highlighted the physical and financial status of health programs, including the progress of civil works and their completion under different schemes through a presentation.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the timely completion of civil works, efficient utilization of financial resources, and ensuring quality healthcare services to the public. He directed all concerned officers to expedite the execution of ongoing projects and address any bottlenecks hindering progress. Further, discussions were held on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, immunization coverage, and implementation of NCD programs to enhance service delivery in the district.

DC stressed interdepartmental coordination and urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively for the smooth execution of health projects, ultimately benefiting the residents of Ganderbal. The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Executive Engineer PWD, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, District Health Officer, District Immunization Officer, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Medical Superintendent Sub-District Hospital Kangan, Block Medical Officers and officials from health department.