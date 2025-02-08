GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 08: In a bid to address concerns and aspirations of locals, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today convened a public grievance redressal camp here at Boys Higher Secondary School Ganderbal.

The grievances camp focused on addressing public issues & demands besides fostering inclusive development and ensure time-bound redressal of matters.

During the camp, residents raised various issues ranging from development of roads, health care, and development of play grounds. Other issues included upgradation of drainage systems and augmentation of transportation facilities in peripheral areas of the district.

Regarding development of playground at Tulmulla, DC assured locals that once the land is identified, administration will expedite development work at an earliest. DC reaffirmed administration’s commitment to resolving issues at district level promptly while taking up other matters with higher authorities. He also said that the district administration will remain accessible to the people and is committed to address public grievances effectively.

Among others, event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gulzar Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development, GM DIC, Executive Engineers of various engineering wings and other district and sectoral officers.