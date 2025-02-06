GANDERBAL: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, today chaired a meeting to assess the implementation & progress of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the district.

At the outset, the Executive Engineer, KPDCL, delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the scheme’s objectives and benefits. It was informed that 143 applications have been received on the portal, and 39 vendors have been empaneled for the installation of solar setups in the homes of beneficiaries.

Emphasizing the importance of public awareness and participation, the DC directed the Executive Engineer, KPDCL, to actively engage stakeholders and sensitize them about the scheme’s benefits and incentives.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to ensure maximum outreach and successful implementation of the scheme across the district.

The meeting was attended by Superintending Engineer KPDCL, Chief Planning Officer, Executive Engineer KPDCL, AEEs, and other concerned officials.