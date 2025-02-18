Ganderbal, February 18: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, today convened a meeting of Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) to assess the effectiveness of the district’s anti-drug initiatives and reinforce efforts towards a drug-free environment.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal from concerned members of NCORD Committee regarding the present scenario of drug related occurrences, various issues related to menace of drug addiction, its control and rehabilitation.

Emphasizing the significance of a coordinated approach, the DC highlighted the need for a robust monitoring and evaluation system to ensure the success of anti-drug measures. He stressed the importance of regular awareness campaigns, particularly targeting the youth, to educate them about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

During the discussion on measures taken to combat drug abuse, the meeting was informed that 100% of medical shops in the district have installed CCTV cameras, and over 82% have transitioned to computerized billing systems.

DC directed the concerned department to conduct regular prescription audits, especially in non-computerized medical shops, to prevent the sale of banned drugs.

Furthermore, the meeting was informed that 64 Panchayats have been declared ‘Nasha Mukt,’ and wild cannabis spread over 300 kanals of land was destroyed last year. Farmers were encouraged to cultivate alternative crops on such land to discourage illegal cultivation.