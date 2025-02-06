GANDERBAL: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, today presided over a one-day workshop on the PM Vishwakarma Scheme at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat, Ganderbal.

The workshop aimed to reiterate the objectives and benefits of the scheme among all stakeholders, ensuring its effective implementation at the grassroots level.

The program was organized by the Branch MSME Development and Facilitation Centre Srinagar, in collaboration with the District Administration Ganderbal.



At the outset, General Manager, DIC Ganderbal, Bilal Mukhtar, briefed the DC on the progress achieved under the scheme so far. He emphasized the significance of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in empowering skilled artisans and workers, enabling them to contribute effectively to the local economy.



During the event, the DC interacted with beneficiaries, encouraging them to make full use of the scheme’s benefits. He urged them to leverage their training and motivate more artisans to register, thereby maximizing the scheme’s impact across the district.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme is designed to provide skilled workers with better tools, specialized training, and an incentive-driven credit facility to improve their efficiency and productivity while enhancing their overall quality of life.

The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of the scheme, fostering economic empowerment and skill development in Ganderbal.