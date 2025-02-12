GANDERBAL: In a significant step towards combating substance abuse, the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today flagged off awareness vehicles under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at the Mini Secretariat, Ganderbal.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promote a drug-free society.

The awareness vehicle will travel across various locations in the district, disseminating crucial information about substance abuse prevention, rehabilitation services, and support systems available for affected individuals and their families.

During the event, IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) material was also distributed to further enhance public awareness regarding drug abuse and available de-addiction resources.

District Social Welfare Officer, Officials from the Social Welfare Department, Sankalp Hub for empowerment of women, Mission Shakti Ganderbal,ICPS, Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board and various stakeholders were present at the flag-off event.

The campaign is part of the broader nationwide initiative under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which seeks to create a healthier and addiction-free society through sustained awareness and intervention programs.