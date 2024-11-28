DC finalizes arrangements for constable exam

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 27:- To ensure seamless and smooth conduct of examination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) examination for constable posts, an interaction session was held at the College of Education here today.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat was the Chief Guest on the occasion and presided over the meeting cum interaction session.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik, and Member SSRB, Tilak Raj, the meeting was attended by Heads of Institutions, Superintendents, Observer, and Magistrates for Examination Centres and other concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner underlined the pivotal role of the Supervisors, Observers, Magistrates, and other staff in the fair, transparent, and seamless conduct of the examination process.

The DC emphasized the need for preparations to ensure smooth and seamless conduct of the examination across all designated centers of the District.

He stressed that all necessary arrangements, including infrastructure, security logistics, videography, and staff deployment, should be made well before the commencement of the examination.

The DC also instructed taking early measures to ensure the provision of optimal facilities such as proper seating, heating, lighting, sanitation, transportation, security, and other issues.

He called for hassle-free execution of the entire process so that the SSB exam for Constable posts is conducted in a fair, transparent, and efficient manner.

During the interaction, it was informed that over 20000 candidates are appearing in the Constable post examination at 55 designated centers in the District.